Stryve Foods Inc. (SNAX) Is Becoming Less Appealing To Investors After A 2.40% Rise

Stryve Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) has seen 0.9 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $81.21M, closed the recent trade at $4.22 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 2.40% during that session. The SNAX stock price is -231.75% off its 52-week high price of $14.00 and 24.88% above the 52-week low of $3.17. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.65 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 848.49K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Stryve Foods Inc. (SNAX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.19.

Stryve Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) trade information

Sporting 2.40% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 12/20/21 when the SNAX stock price touched $4.22 or saw a rise of 1.63%. Year-to-date, Stryve Foods Inc. shares have moved -61.35%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 22.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Stryve Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) have changed -2.60%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.18 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.16.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 67.54% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $12.00 while the price target rests at a high of $15.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -255.45% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -184.36% from the levels at last check today.

Stryve Foods Inc. (SNAX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Stryve Foods Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -60.72% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -785.71%, compared to 8.70% for the industry.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $8.6 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $9.97 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -131.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30.00%.

SNAX Dividends

Stryve Foods Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Stryve Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 18.69% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 25.77% with a share float percentage of 31.69%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Stryve Foods Inc. having a total of 21 institutions that hold shares in the company.