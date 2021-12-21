Short Term Estimates And Forecasts For Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE)

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) has seen 1.53 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.41B, closed the last trade at $4.79 per share which meant it lost -$0.5 on the day or -9.45% during that session. The FFIE stock price is -333.19% off its 52-week high price of $20.75 and 5.85% above the 52-week low of $4.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.88 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.08 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.16.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) trade information

Sporting -9.45% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 12/20/21 when the FFIE stock price touched $4.79 or saw a rise of 13.69%. Year-to-date, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. shares have moved -52.10%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.84%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) have changed -41.30%. Short interest in the company has seen 16.62 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.04.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $16.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 71.27% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $20.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -317.54% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -108.77% from current levels.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -65.16% over the past 6 months, compared to 16.10% for the industry.

FFIE Dividends

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 46.08% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.56% with a share float percentage of 6.60%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. having a total of 34 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Venture Visionary Partners LLC with over 1.62 million shares worth more than $15.29 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Venture Visionary Partners LLC held 0.50% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP, with the holding of over 0.5 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.79 million and represent 0.15% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.05% shares in the company for having 0.16 million shares of worth $1.51 million while later fund manager owns 94239.0 shares of worth $0.95 million as of Aug 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.03% of company’s outstanding stock.