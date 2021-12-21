Shares In Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARDS) -58.15% Down, YTD

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) has a beta value of 0.18 and has seen 23.19 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $33.05M, closed the recent trade at $3.20 per share which meant it gained $0.66 on the day or 25.98% during that session. The ARDS stock price is -164.69% off its 52-week high price of $8.47 and 40.94% above the 52-week low of $1.89. The 3-month trading volume is 40.97K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARDS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.51.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) trade information

Sporting 25.98% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 12/20/21 when the ARDS stock price touched $3.20 or saw a rise of 26.27%. Year-to-date, Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved -58.15%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.41%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) have changed 9.48%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 79.58% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $19.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -493.75% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -212.5% from the levels at last check today.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARDS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -62.20% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -57.38%, compared to 7.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 13.60% and 61.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 119.00%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.8 million for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -18.60% over the past 5 years.

ARDS Dividends

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 32.77% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 18.24% with a share float percentage of 27.13%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 21 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Armistice Capital, LLC with over 1.07 million shares worth more than $3.93 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Armistice Capital, LLC held 7.60% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Roumell Asset Management LLC, with the holding of over 0.35 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.28 million and represent 2.47% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Starboard Investment Tr-Roumell Opportunistic Value Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Aug 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.47% shares in the company for having 0.35 million shares of worth $1.4 million while later fund manager owns 82174.0 shares of worth $0.3 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.58% of company’s outstanding stock.