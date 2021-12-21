Niu Technologies. (NIU) Is Up 5.80%, As Bears Mark A Gain

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) has seen 1.43 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.18B, closed the recent trade at $15.70 per share which meant it gained $0.86 on the day or 5.80% during that session. The NIU stock price is -240.0% off its 52-week high price of $53.38 and 7.83% above the 52-week low of $14.47. The 3-month trading volume is 613.13K shares.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) trade information

Sporting 5.80% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 12/20/21 when the NIU stock price touched $15.70 or saw a rise of 8.56%. Year-to-date, Niu Technologies shares have moved -47.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -16.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) have changed -37.75%.

Niu Technologies (NIU) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Niu Technologies shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -48.60% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 39.40%, compared to 16.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 55.60% and 61.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 59.40%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $214.87 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $167.4 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $137.83 million and $104.45 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 55.90% for the current quarter and 60.30% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -13.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 6.25%.

NIU Dividends

Niu Technologies is expected to release its next earnings report on May 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.07% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 40.44% with a share float percentage of 40.47%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Niu Technologies having a total of 151 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wellington Management Group, LLP with over 3.85 million shares worth more than $89.3 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Wellington Management Group, LLP held 5.73% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc., with the holding of over 2.93 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $67.98 million and represent 4.36% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.13% shares in the company for having 2.78 million shares of worth $72.78 million while later fund manager owns 0.51 million shares of worth $12.98 million as of Jul 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.75% of company’s outstanding stock.