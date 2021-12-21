Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) Has Fallen -4.28%, Becoming A Losing Stock For Investors

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) has a beta value of 1.42 and has seen 2.91 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.20B, closed the last trade at $27.53 per share which meant it lost -$1.23 on the day or -4.28% during that session. The LAC stock price is -50.96% off its 52-week high price of $41.56 and 67.2% above the 52-week low of $9.03. The 3-month trading volume is 4.86 million shares.

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) trade information

Sporting -4.28% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 12/20/21 when the LAC stock price touched $27.53 or saw a rise of 13.37%. Year-to-date, Lithium Americas Corp. shares have moved 119.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) have changed -17.05%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $36.29, which means that the shares’ value could jump 24.14% from current levels. The projected low price target is $23.72 while the price target rests at a high of $44.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -59.83% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 13.84% from current levels.

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Lithium Americas Corp. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 94.83% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -31.58%, compared to 18.80% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -6.20% over the past 5 years.

LAC Dividends

Lithium Americas Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 16.74% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 20.82% with a share float percentage of 25.01%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lithium Americas Corp. having a total of 191 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 2.67 million shares worth more than $39.6 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Invesco Ltd. held 2.22% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Van Eck Associates Corporation, with the holding of over 2.16 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $32.0 million and represent 1.80% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF. As of Aug 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.86% shares in the company for having 2.24 million shares of worth $44.5 million while later fund manager owns 2.05 million shares of worth $40.9 million as of Aug 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.71% of company’s outstanding stock.