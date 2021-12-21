Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (AMEX: LCTX) Disappoints Wall Street With 21.23% Stock Price Gain

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (AMEX:LCTX) has a beta value of 1.70 and has seen 6.53 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $451.57M, closed the last trade at $2.57 per share which meant it gained $0.45 on the day or 21.23% during that session. The LCTX stock price is -21.79% off its 52-week high price of $3.13 and 39.69% above the 52-week low of $1.55. The 3-month trading volume is 943.38K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (LCTX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.05.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (AMEX:LCTX) trade information

Sporting 21.23% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 12/20/21 when the LCTX stock price touched $2.57 or saw a rise of 1.53%. Year-to-date, Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved 46.02%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 29.80%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (AMEX:LCTX) have changed 9.36%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.40, which means that the shares’ value could jump 59.84% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $8.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -211.28% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -94.55% from current levels.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (LCTX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -6.20% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -23.08%, compared to 7.10% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 5.10%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $500k for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $600k for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 25.40% over the past 5 years.

LCTX Dividends

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on March 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (AMEX:LCTX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.48% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 45.15% with a share float percentage of 47.27%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 146 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Broadwood Capital, Inc. with over 34.01 million shares worth more than $85.69 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Broadwood Capital, Inc. held 20.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 8.55 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $21.55 million and represent 5.07% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.04% shares in the company for having 3.43 million shares of worth $9.79 million while later fund manager owns 3.4 million shares of worth $8.56 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.02% of company’s outstanding stock.