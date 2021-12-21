Investors In Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) Will Start Making Money Again

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) has seen 1.18 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.07B, closed the last trade at $6.31 per share which meant it lost -$0.38 on the day or -5.68% during that session. The CD stock price is -335.34% off its 52-week high price of $27.47 and 14.42% above the 52-week low of $5.40. The 3-month trading volume is 2.19 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.03.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) trade information

Sporting -5.68% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 12/20/21 when the CD stock price touched $6.31 or saw a rise of 6.38%. Year-to-date, Chindata Group Holdings Limited shares have moved -73.66%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.47%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) have changed -34.06%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $101.69, which means that the shares’ value could jump 93.79% from current levels. The projected low price target is $52.87 while the price target rests at a high of $130.31. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1965.13% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -737.88% from current levels.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Chindata Group Holdings Limited shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -56.78% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -55.56%, compared to 12.30% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 52.70%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $111.73 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $116.33 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $72.81 million and $86.13 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 53.40% for the current quarter and 35.10% for the next.

CD Dividends

Chindata Group Holdings Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 35.21% with a share float percentage of 35.21%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Chindata Group Holdings Limited having a total of 144 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital World Investors with over 7.21 million shares worth more than $108.78 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Capital World Investors held 4.14% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, with the holding of over 5.84 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $88.2 million and represent 3.36% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and Northern Lights Fd Tr-Altegris/AACA Opportunistic Real Estate Fd. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.12% shares in the company for having 3.69 million shares of worth $55.73 million while later fund manager owns 2.79 million shares of worth $42.08 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.60% of company’s outstanding stock.