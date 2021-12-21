Investor Confidence Shakens After Reliance Global Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) Share Prices Gain $3.88

Reliance Global Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI) has a beta value of -1.15 and has seen 45.62 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $34.53M, closed the recent trade at $6.93 per share which meant it gained $3.88 on the day or 127.21% during that session. The RELI stock price is -518.33% off its 52-week high price of $42.85 and 73.59% above the 52-week low of $1.83. The 3-month trading volume is 567.95K shares.

Reliance Global Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI) trade information

Sporting 127.21% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 12/20/21 when the RELI stock price touched $6.93 or saw a rise of 16.0%. Year-to-date, Reliance Global Group Inc. shares have moved -52.55%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 19.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Reliance Global Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI) have changed 48.06%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $18.09, which means that the shares’ value could jump 61.69% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $18.09 while the price target rests at a high of $18.09. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -161.04% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -161.04% from the levels at last check today.

Reliance Global Group Inc. (RELI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -21.39% over the past 6 months.

RELI Dividends

Reliance Global Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Reliance Global Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.11% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.15% with a share float percentage of 4.20%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Reliance Global Group Inc. having a total of 6 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.34 million shares worth more than $0.9 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 3.15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 50861.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.13 million and represent 0.46% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.66% shares in the company for having 0.18 million shares of worth $0.48 million while later fund manager owns 0.16 million shares of worth $0.42 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.46% of company’s outstanding stock.