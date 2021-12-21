Investor Confidence Shakens After Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ: CELZ) Share Prices Loss -$0.28

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:CELZ) has a beta value of 4.88 and has seen 1.14 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.96M, closed the last trade at $1.82 per share which meant it lost -$0.28 on the day or -13.33% during that session. The CELZ stock price is -3471.43% off its 52-week high price of $65.00 and 34.07% above the 52-week low of $1.20. The 3-month trading volume is 532.85K shares.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:CELZ) trade information

Sporting -13.33% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 12/20/21 when the CELZ stock price touched $1.82 or saw a rise of 33.33%. Year-to-date, Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. Common Stock shares have moved -86.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -29.46%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:CELZ) have changed -47.85%.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. Common Stock (CELZ) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -90.05% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 13.20% over the past 5 years.

CELZ Dividends

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. Common Stock is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:CELZ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.49% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.00% with a share float percentage of 0.00%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. Common Stock having a total of 1 institutions that hold shares in the company.