How Will Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE: JT) Perform In Months To Come?

Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) has a beta value of 0.87 and has seen 1.51 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $18.05M, closed the last trade at $0.84 per share which meant it lost -$0.07 on the day or -7.91% during that session. The JT stock price is -541.67% off its 52-week high price of $5.39 and 13.1% above the 52-week low of $0.73. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.28 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 190.53K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Jianpu Technology Inc. (JT) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) trade information

Sporting -7.91% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 12/20/21 when the JT stock price touched $0.84 or saw a rise of 28.21%. Year-to-date, Jianpu Technology Inc. shares have moved -72.38%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -24.35%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) have changed -33.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.14 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.89.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $62.08, which means that the shares’ value could jump 98.65% from current levels. The projected low price target is $62.08 while the price target rests at a high of $62.08. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -7290.48% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -7290.48% from current levels.

Jianpu Technology Inc. (JT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -65.59% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -22.50%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $151.89 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $352.63 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2020.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 28.30% over the past 5 years.

JT Dividends

Jianpu Technology Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on March 23 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.22% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 15.80% with a share float percentage of 15.99%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Jianpu Technology Inc. having a total of 12 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 1.37 million shares worth more than $2.01 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Morgan Stanley held 8.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is SC China Holding Ltd, with the holding of over 0.62 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.92 million and represent 3.82% of shares outstanding.