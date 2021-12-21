HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE): What Makes The Stock Good?

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) has a beta value of 4.38 and has seen 5.58 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.26B, closed the last trade at $2.50 per share which meant it lost -$0.09 on the day or -3.47% during that session. The HIVE stock price is -130.0% off its 52-week high price of $5.75 and 39.2% above the 52-week low of $1.52. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.52 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 10.20 million shares.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) trade information

Sporting -3.47% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 12/20/21 when the HIVE stock price touched $2.50 or saw a rise of 12.89%. Year-to-date, HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. shares have moved 32.28%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) have changed -36.39%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 37.5% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $4.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -60.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -60.0% from current levels.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 9.17% over the past 6 months, compared to 12.30% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 45.30% over the past 5 years.

HIVE Dividends

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund with over 1.3 million shares worth more than $4.24 million. As of Dec 30, 2018, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held 2.27% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is iShares Russell 2000 ETF, with the holding of over 0.91 million shares as of Jun 29, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.04 million and represent 1.59% of shares outstanding.