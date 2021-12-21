GameStop Corp. (GME) Shares Are Up 905.37% So Far This Year

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) has a beta value of -1.93 and has seen 1.81 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.17B, closed the last trade at $157.14 per share which meant it gained $1.5 on the day or 0.96% during that session. The GME stock price is -207.37% off its 52-week high price of $483.00 and 90.34% above the 52-week low of $15.18. The 3-month trading volume is 2.44 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that GameStop Corp. (GME) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 4.00. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.51.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) trade information

Sporting 0.96% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 12/20/21 when the GME stock price touched $157.14 or saw a rise of 1.59%. Year-to-date, GameStop Corp. shares have moved 734.08%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.80%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) have changed -25.21%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $84.67, which means that the shares’ value could drop -85.59% from current levels. The projected low price target is $24.00 while the price target rests at a high of $180.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -14.55% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 84.73% from current levels.

GameStop Corp. (GME) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that GameStop Corp. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -28.70% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 17.29%, compared to 25.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 3.80% and -23.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 10.40%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.18 billion for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.01 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jan 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -23.50% over the past 5 years.

GME Dividends

GameStop Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between June 23 and June 30 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)’s Major holders

Insiders own 18.97% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 40.81% with a share float percentage of 50.37%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with GameStop Corp. having a total of 327 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 9.18 million shares worth more than $1.74 billion. As of Mar 30, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 12.78% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 5.54 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.05 billion and represent 7.72% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.05% shares in the company for having 1.47 million shares of worth $279.7 million while later fund manager owns 1.28 million shares of worth $242.48 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.78% of company’s outstanding stock.