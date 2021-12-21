Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG) Short-Term Forecasts And Estimates

Destination XL Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) has a beta value of 1.51 and has seen 1.59 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $354.50M, closed the last trade at $5.28 per share which meant it lost -$0.27 on the day or -4.86% during that session. The DXLG stock price is -70.27% off its 52-week high price of $8.99 and 96.4% above the 52-week low of $0.19. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.16 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 620.55K shares.

Destination XL Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) trade information

Sporting -4.86% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 12/20/21 when the DXLG stock price touched $5.28 or saw a rise of 20.0%. Year-to-date, Destination XL Group Inc. shares have moved 1869.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.98%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Destination XL Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) have changed -37.14%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.23 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.3.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 52.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $11.00 while the price target rests at a high of $11.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -108.33% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -108.33% from current levels.

Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Destination XL Group Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 55.29% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 205.60%, compared to 39.50% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 55.30%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $110.73 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $134.5 million for the next quarter concluding in Jan 2022. Year-ago sales stood $85.17 million and $100.11 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 30.00% for the current quarter and 34.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -49.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -706.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.00%.

DXLG Dividends

Destination XL Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 16 and March 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Destination XL Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.24% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 46.19% with a share float percentage of 53.86%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Destination XL Group Inc. having a total of 9 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are White Pine Capital, LLC with over 16000.0 shares worth more than $19200.0. As of Mar 30, 2021, White Pine Capital, LLC held 0.03% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund and RBC Fds Tr-RBC Enterprise Fd. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.48% shares in the company for having 2.21 million shares of worth $2.65 million while later fund manager owns 0.16 million shares of worth $0.19 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.25% of company’s outstanding stock.