DatChat Inc. (DATS) Is A Buy Stock For Small Caps – Analysts

DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS) has seen 1.68 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $53.46M, closed the last trade at $2.99 per share which meant it lost -$0.31 on the day or -9.39% during that session. The DATS stock price is -518.73% off its 52-week high price of $18.50 and 8.03% above the 52-week low of $2.75. The 3-month trading volume is 12.35 million shares.

DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS) trade information

Sporting -9.39% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 12/20/21 when the DATS stock price touched $2.99 or saw a rise of 14.08%. Year-to-date, DatChat Inc. shares have moved -12.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.08%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS) have changed -44.01%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

DatChat Inc. (DATS) estimates and forecasts

DATS Dividends

DatChat Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 25.53% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.92% with a share float percentage of 5.26%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with DatChat Inc. having a total of 4 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Tuttle Capital Management, LLC with over 10901.0 shares worth more than $0.15 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Tuttle Capital Management, LLC held 0.06% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FNY Investment Advisers, LLC, with the holding of over 2110.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $28801.0 and represent 0.01% of shares outstanding.