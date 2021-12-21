Can Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) Future Potential Be Undermined By Current Price Volatility?

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) has seen 9.19 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.88B, closed the last trade at $8.98 per share which meant it lost -$1.03 on the day or -10.29% during that session. The YMM stock price is -153.9% off its 52-week high price of $22.80 and 11.47% above the 52-week low of $7.95. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.87 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.87 million shares.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) trade information

Sporting -10.29% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 12/20/21 when the YMM stock price touched $8.98 or saw a rise of 18.81%. Year-to-date, Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. shares have moved -58.23%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -16.70%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) have changed -40.05%. Short interest in the company has seen 18.46 million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.06.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -58.23% over the past 6 months.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $169.16 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $184.18 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

YMM Dividends

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 25.98% with a share float percentage of 25.98%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. having a total of 99 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Krane Funds Advisors LLC with over 22.18 million shares worth more than $340.04 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Krane Funds Advisors LLC held 2.38% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Invesco Ltd., with the holding of over 16.96 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $345.59 million and represent 1.82% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Growth Fund and ACAP Strategic Fund. As of Aug 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.31% shares in the company for having 12.23 million shares of worth $196.62 million while later fund manager owns 2.29 million shares of worth $46.76 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.25% of company’s outstanding stock.