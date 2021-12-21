Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE: BHG) Shocks Wall Street This Week With A -5.03% Stock Price Decline

Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE:BHG) has seen 2.57 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.21B, closed the last trade at $3.59 per share which meant it lost -$0.19 on the day or -5.03% during that session. The BHG stock price is -399.44% off its 52-week high price of $17.93 and 14.48% above the 52-week low of $3.07. The 3-month trading volume is 2.89 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.15.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE:BHG) trade information

Sporting -5.03% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 12/20/21 when the BHG stock price touched $3.59 or saw a rise of 14.93%. Year-to-date, Bright Health Group Inc. shares have moved -78.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.44%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE:BHG) have changed -8.88%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.68, which means that the shares’ value could jump 53.26% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $11.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -206.41% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -11.42% from current levels.

Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) estimates and forecasts

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.08 billion for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.1 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

BHG Dividends

Bright Health Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE:BHG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.78% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 68.62% with a share float percentage of 72.07%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bright Health Group Inc. having a total of 106 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are NEA Management Company, LLC with over 218.21 million shares worth more than $3.74 billion. As of Jun 29, 2021, NEA Management Company, LLC held 34.62% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Deer IX & Co. Ltd., with the holding of over 79.3 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.36 billion and represent 12.58% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.75% shares in the company for having 4.72 million shares of worth $38.55 million while later fund manager owns 3.66 million shares of worth $62.81 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.58% of company’s outstanding stock.