Bridgeline Digital Inc. (BLIN) Investors Will See A Big Return Again

Bridgeline Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) has a beta value of 2.94 and has seen 1.45 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $21.65M, closed the last trade at $2.70 per share which meant it gained $0.12 on the day or 4.65% during that session. The BLIN stock price is -432.59% off its 52-week high price of $14.38 and 20.37% above the 52-week low of $2.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.53 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.03 million shares.

Bridgeline Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) trade information

Sporting 4.65% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 12/20/21 when the BLIN stock price touched $2.70 or saw a rise of 1.46%. Year-to-date, Bridgeline Digital Inc. shares have moved 4.65%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.88%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bridgeline Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) have changed -10.60%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.32 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.3.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 58.46% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.50 while the price target rests at a high of $6.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -140.74% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -140.74% from current levels.

Bridgeline Digital Inc. (BLIN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 21.62% over the past 6 months, compared to 3.10% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 19.70%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.91 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.35 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $2.71 million and $2.84 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 44.50% for the current quarter and 53.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 77.30% over the past 5 years.

BLIN Dividends

Bridgeline Digital Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 11 and August 16 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Bridgeline Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.82% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 14.02% with a share float percentage of 14.14%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bridgeline Digital Inc. having a total of 15 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are AWM Investment Company, Inc. with over 0.6 million shares worth more than $2.58 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, AWM Investment Company, Inc. held 7.15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 0.27 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.17 million and represent 3.23% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.39% shares in the company for having 0.2 million shares of worth $0.86 million while later fund manager owns 70744.0 shares of worth $0.3 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.84% of company’s outstanding stock.