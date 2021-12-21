BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSI) Shares Have Gain 9.27% Over The Past Month

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) has a beta value of 0.84 and has seen 1.97 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $331.02M, closed the recent trade at $3.24 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -1.82% during that session. The BDSI stock price is -54.01% off its 52-week high price of $4.99 and 22.84% above the 52-week low of $2.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.45 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.29 million shares.

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) trade information

Sporting -1.82% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 12/20/21 when the BDSI stock price touched $3.24 or saw a rise of 3.57%. Year-to-date, BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. shares have moved -21.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 28.91%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) have changed 9.27%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.07 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.11.

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (BDSI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -7.56% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -20.83%, compared to 7.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -33.30% and -40.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 10.80%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $44.07 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $47.03 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $39.44 million and $42.17 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 11.70% for the current quarter and 11.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 18.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 233.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25.00%.

BDSI Dividends

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 08 and March 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.62% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 67.50% with a share float percentage of 69.31%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. having a total of 211 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) with over 9.53 million shares worth more than $34.12 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) held 9.67% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 7.44 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $26.65 million and represent 7.55% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Wasatch Microcap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.67% shares in the company for having 3.62 million shares of worth $12.95 million while later fund manager owns 2.71 million shares of worth $9.71 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.75% of company’s outstanding stock.