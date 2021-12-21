Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Is Another Fantastic Bargain Stock

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) has a beta value of 3.11 and has seen 1.41 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.39B, closed the recent trade at $5.96 per share which meant it gained $0.3 on the day or 5.21% during that session. The ACB stock price is -218.46% off its 52-week high price of $18.98 and 9.06% above the 52-week low of $5.42. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.0 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.50 million shares.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) trade information

Sporting 5.21% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 12/20/21 when the ACB stock price touched $5.96 or saw a rise of 0.17%. Year-to-date, Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares have moved -31.89%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.51%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) have changed -19.26%. Short interest in the company has seen 31.09 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.27.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -36.48% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 68.11%, compared to 13.60% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -50.40% over the past 5 years.

ACB Dividends

Aurora Cannabis Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 09 and February 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.03% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 19.66% with a share float percentage of 19.66%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aurora Cannabis Inc. having a total of 344 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ETF Managers Group, LLC with over 11.27 million shares worth more than $77.96 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, ETF Managers Group, LLC held 5.68% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 6.03 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $41.76 million and represent 3.04% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.68% shares in the company for having 11.27 million shares of worth $77.96 million while later fund manager owns 2.44 million shares of worth $17.16 million as of Jul 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.23% of company’s outstanding stock.