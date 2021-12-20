Will Current Price Volatility Hamper Viomi Technology Co. Ltd (VIOT) Future Potential?

Viomi Technology Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) has seen 2.98 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $172.03M, closed the last trade at $2.38 per share which meant it gained $0.13 on the day or 5.78% during that session. The VIOT stock price is -697.9% off its 52-week high price of $18.99 and 6.72% above the 52-week low of $2.22. The 3-month trading volume is 241.22K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Viomi Technology Co. Ltd (VIOT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.16.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Viomi Technology Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) trade information

Sporting 5.78% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/17/21 when the VIOT stock price touched $2.38 or saw a rise of 25.16%. Year-to-date, Viomi Technology Co. Ltd shares have moved -53.79%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -28.53%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Viomi Technology Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) have changed -46.99%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $40.45, which means that the shares’ value could jump 94.12% from current levels. The projected low price target is $20.39 while the price target rests at a high of $60.51. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -2442.44% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -756.72% from current levels.

Viomi Technology Co. Ltd (VIOT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Viomi Technology Co. Ltd shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -71.01% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -55.77%, compared to 2.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 33.30% and 12.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 5.20%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $179.86 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $290.18 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $229.09 million and $294.23 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -21.50% for the current quarter and -1.40% for the next.

VIOT Dividends

Viomi Technology Co. Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report on March 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Viomi Technology Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.13% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 36.27% with a share float percentage of 37.06%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Viomi Technology Co. Ltd having a total of 34 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.45 million shares worth more than $4.04 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 1.27% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FIL LTD, with the holding of over 0.41 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.72 million and represent 1.17% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are DFA Investment Dimensions-DFA Emerging Mkts Value and Fidelity Strategic Advisors Fidelity Emerging Markets Fund. As of Apr 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.19% shares in the company for having 65233.0 shares of worth $0.51 million while later fund manager owns 53440.0 shares of worth $0.42 million as of Apr 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.15% of company’s outstanding stock.