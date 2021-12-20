Why Do Investors Buy Stock In Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN)?

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) has seen 2.63 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.15B, closed the recent trade at $14.28 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -0.14% during that session. The OPEN stock price is -174.79% off its 52-week high price of $39.24 and 11.41% above the 52-week low of $12.65. The 3-month trading volume is 14.02 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.17.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) trade information

Sporting -0.14% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/17/21 when the OPEN stock price touched $14.28 or saw a rise of 1.31%. Year-to-date, Opendoor Technologies Inc. shares have moved -37.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.54%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) have changed -31.90%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $32.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 56.29% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $21.00 while the price target rests at a high of $42.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -194.12% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -47.06% from the levels at last check today.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Opendoor Technologies Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -13.07% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 38.13%, compared to 12.30% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 157.50%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.88 billion for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.84 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

OPEN Dividends

Opendoor Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 57.87% with a share float percentage of 68.24%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Opendoor Technologies Inc. having a total of 201 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD with over 73.62 million shares worth more than $1.56 billion. As of Mar 30, 2021, SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD held 12.74% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is VK Services, LLC, with the holding of over 46.12 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $977.3 million and represent 7.98% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.69% shares in the company for having 9.78 million shares of worth $207.19 million while later fund manager owns 7.78 million shares of worth $164.94 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.35% of company’s outstanding stock.