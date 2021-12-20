When Will GitLab Inc. (GTLB) Be Worth Investing In?

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) has seen 2.38 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.73B, closed the last trade at $85.69 per share which meant it gained $8.58 on the day or 11.13% during that session. The GTLB stock price is -59.88% off its 52-week high price of $137.00 and 18.31% above the 52-week low of $70.00. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.52 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.12 million shares.

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) trade information

Sporting 11.13% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/17/21 when the GTLB stock price touched $85.69 or saw a rise of 1.65%. Year-to-date, GitLab Inc. shares have moved -17.52%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) have changed -28.02%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.97 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.49.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $123.22, which means that the shares’ value could jump 30.46% from current levels. The projected low price target is $99.00 while the price target rests at a high of $175.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -104.22% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -15.53% from current levels.

GitLab Inc. (GTLB) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -47.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30.80%.

GTLB Dividends

GitLab Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.15% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 63.54% with a share float percentage of 64.28%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with GitLab Inc. having a total of 9 institutions that hold shares in the company.