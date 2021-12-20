When Does CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (CTK) Become A Good Investment?

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) has seen 4.84 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $30.30M, closed the recent trade at $0.60 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 20.99% during that session. The CTK stock price is -1100.0% off its 52-week high price of $7.20 and 26.67% above the 52-week low of $0.44. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.08 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 799.24K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (CTK) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.02.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) trade information

Sporting 20.99% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/17/21 when the CTK stock price touched $0.60 or saw a rise of 11.76%. Year-to-date, CooTek (Cayman) Inc. shares have moved -81.95%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -19.30%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) have changed -47.37%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.64 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.36.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 64.07% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $1.67 while the price target rests at a high of $1.67. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -178.33% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -178.33% from the levels at last check today.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (CTK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that CooTek (Cayman) Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -69.70% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 80.88%, compared to 3.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 106.10% and 117.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 3.80%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $210.13 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $259.6 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $105.66 million and $102.44 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 98.90% for the current quarter and 153.40% for the next.

CTK Dividends

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on March 24 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.61% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.56% with a share float percentage of 1.62%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CooTek (Cayman) Inc. having a total of 11 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Alibaba Group Holding Ltd with over 2.12 million shares worth more than $2.59 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd held 3.50% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is SC China Holding Ltd, with the holding of over 0.42 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.51 million and represent 0.69% of shares outstanding.