Weak Fundamental Momentum Pushes DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) Lower

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) has seen 2.22 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $30.58B, closed the recent trade at $6.04 per share which meant it lost -$0.24 on the day or -3.82% during that session. The DIDI stock price is -198.18% off its 52-week high price of $18.01 and 3.64% above the 52-week low of $5.82. The 3-month trading volume is 19.73 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) trade information

Sporting -3.82% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/17/21 when the DIDI stock price touched $6.04 or saw a rise of 10.78%. Year-to-date, DiDi Global Inc. shares have moved -55.59%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.24%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) have changed -27.31%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $76.48, which means that the shares’ value could jump 92.1% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $76.48 while the price target rests at a high of $76.48. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -1166.23% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1166.23% from the levels at last check today.

DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $7.56 billion for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $8.46 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

DIDI Dividends

DiDi Global Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.37% with a share float percentage of 10.37%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with DiDi Global Inc. having a total of 227 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Galileo (PTC) Ltd with over 75.83 million shares worth more than $1.07 billion. As of Jun 29, 2021, Galileo (PTC) Ltd held 1.74% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 49.15 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $695.01 million and represent 1.13% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Selected American Shares Inc and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.12% shares in the company for having 5.43 million shares of worth $76.75 million while later fund manager owns 4.35 million shares of worth $44.82 million as of Jul 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.10% of company’s outstanding stock.