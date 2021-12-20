Weak Fundamental Momentum Drags Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ) Upper

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) has seen 1.32 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.88B, closed the last trade at $19.92 per share which meant it gained $3.59 on the day or 21.98% during that session. The ARQQ stock price is -108.43% off its 52-week high price of $41.52 and 59.84% above the 52-week low of $8.00. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.74 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.09 million shares.

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) trade information

Sporting 21.98% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/17/21 when the ARQQ stock price touched $19.92 or saw a rise of 2.83%. Year-to-date, Arqit Quantum Inc. shares have moved 107.50%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.86%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) have changed -21.45%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.74 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.44.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 101.11% over the past 6 months.

ARQQ Dividends

Arqit Quantum Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 56.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 21.19% with a share float percentage of 49.15%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Arqit Quantum Inc. having a total of 75 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are La Financiere De L’Echiquier with over 84000.0 shares worth more than $1.69 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, La Financiere De L’Echiquier held 0.07% of shares outstanding.