Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) Is A Great Bargain Stock To Take A Look At

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) has a beta value of 0.25 and has seen 4.3 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.69B, closed the recent trade at $13.76 per share which meant it lost -$0.7 on the day or -4.85% during that session. The SPCE stock price is -356.4% off its 52-week high price of $62.80 and 1.74% above the 52-week low of $13.52. The 3-month trading volume is 12.04 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.60. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.28.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) trade information

Sporting -4.85% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/17/21 when the SPCE stock price touched $13.76 or saw a rise of 9.47%. Year-to-date, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. shares have moved -39.06%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.93%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) have changed -19.26%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $25.17, which means that the shares’ value could jump 45.33% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $15.00 while the price target rests at a high of $50.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -263.37% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -9.01% from the levels at last check today.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -59.86% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -23.20%, compared to 8.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 17.60% and 9.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 820.20%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.64 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $100k for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

SPCE Dividends

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 25.06% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 26.33% with a share float percentage of 35.13%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. having a total of 396 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 13.68 million shares worth more than $629.18 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 5.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 6.73 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $309.35 million and represent 2.61% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.72% shares in the company for having 4.42 million shares of worth $203.24 million while later fund manager owns 3.89 million shares of worth $179.12 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.51% of company’s outstanding stock.