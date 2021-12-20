Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Forecast To Rise 41.17% To Reach Consensus Target Price

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) has seen 4.75 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.92B, closed the last trade at $39.27 per share which meant it gained $4.39 on the day or 12.59% during that session. The VERV stock price is -98.62% off its 52-week high price of $78.00 and 24.88% above the 52-week low of $29.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.49 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 396.75K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.48.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) trade information

Sporting 12.59% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/17/21 when the VERV stock price touched $39.27 or saw a rise of 2.68%. Year-to-date, Verve Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved 23.03%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 20.24%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) have changed -5.12%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.89 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.06.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $66.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 41.17% from current levels. The projected low price target is $50.00 while the price target rests at a high of $84.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -113.9% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -27.32% from current levels.

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 6.14% over the past 6 months, compared to 16.90% for the industry.

VERV Dividends

Verve Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.93% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 55.81% with a share float percentage of 59.97%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Verve Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 82 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wellington Management Group, LLP with over 3.97 million shares worth more than $238.92 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Wellington Management Group, LLP held 8.26% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 3.45 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $207.85 million and represent 7.19% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund. As of Aug 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.73% shares in the company for having 1.31 million shares of worth $91.73 million while later fund manager owns 0.55 million shares of worth $33.19 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.15% of company’s outstanding stock.