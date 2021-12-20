Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Dropped -1.32% In One Month

Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) has a beta value of 0.81 and has seen 1.5 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.21B, closed the last trade at $44.99 per share which meant it gained $6.27 on the day or 16.19% during that session. The VCYT stock price is -91.22% off its 52-week high price of $86.03 and 26.94% above the 52-week low of $32.87. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.67 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 512.14K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.19.

Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) trade information

Sporting 16.19% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/17/21 when the VCYT stock price touched $44.99 or saw a rise of 1.29%. Year-to-date, Veracyte Inc. shares have moved -8.07%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.71%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) have changed -1.32%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.71 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.85.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $64.86, which means that the shares’ value could jump 30.64% from current levels. The projected low price target is $45.00 while the price target rests at a high of $95.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -111.16% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -0.02% from current levels.

Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Veracyte Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 18.36% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -74.24%, compared to 15.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 73.40%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $53.64 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $60.05 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 12.70% over the past 5 years.

VCYT Dividends

Veracyte Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 15 and February 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.98% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 99.95% with a share float percentage of 100.93%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Veracyte Inc. having a total of 314 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 6.69 million shares worth more than $267.44 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, ARK Investment Management, LLC held 9.44% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 6.37 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $254.72 million and represent 8.99% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Artisan Small Cap Fund. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.79% shares in the company for having 3.39 million shares of worth $135.61 million while later fund manager owns 2.82 million shares of worth $151.35 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 3.97% of company’s outstanding stock.