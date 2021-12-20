Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (TUFN): Why Is The Stock Strong?

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) has seen 3.04 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $391.51M, closed the last trade at $10.55 per share which meant it gained $1.66 on the day or 18.67% during that session. The TUFN stock price is -90.62% off its 52-week high price of $20.11 and 28.91% above the 52-week low of $7.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.45 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 232.31K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (TUFN) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.24.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) trade information

Sporting 18.67% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/17/21 when the TUFN stock price touched $10.55 or saw a rise of 3.03%. Year-to-date, Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. shares have moved -15.46%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 28.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) have changed 7.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.33 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.98.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.64, which means that the shares’ value could jump 16.53% from current levels. The projected low price target is $11.00 while the price target rests at a high of $15.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -42.18% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -4.27% from current levels.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (TUFN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 13.56% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -24.14%, compared to 11.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -700.00% and -133.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 7.40%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $25.86 million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $35.33 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $25.61 million and $30.95 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 1.00% for the current quarter and 14.10% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -24.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.00%.

TUFN Dividends

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.25% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 51.60% with a share float percentage of 58.80%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. having a total of 69 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Legal & General Group PLC with over 1.89 million shares worth more than $18.57 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Legal & General Group PLC held 5.07% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ETF Managers Group, LLC, with the holding of over 1.54 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $15.1 million and represent 4.13% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.01% shares in the company for having 1.49 million shares of worth $14.66 million while later fund manager owns 1.18 million shares of worth $11.72 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 3.16% of company’s outstanding stock.