Small Cap Stock Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) Is A Buy – Analysts

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) has a beta value of 1.71 and has seen 2.06 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $136.40M, closed the recent trade at $1.27 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 1.60% during that session. The ARDX stock price is -626.77% off its 52-week high price of $9.23 and 35.43% above the 52-week low of $0.82. The 3-month trading volume is 16.46 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.34.

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) trade information

Sporting 1.60% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/17/21 when the ARDX stock price touched $1.27 or saw a rise of 6.62%. Year-to-date, Ardelyx Inc. shares have moved -80.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) have changed 22.55%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.20, which means that the shares’ value could jump 75.58% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $1.00 while the price target rests at a high of $13.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -923.62% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 21.26% from the levels at last check today.

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Ardelyx Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -82.44% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -38.10%, compared to 16.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -70.00% and 3.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 26.80%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.5 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $520k for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 4.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 28.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30.00%.

ARDX Dividends

Ardelyx Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 05 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.25% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 84.17% with a share float percentage of 85.24%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ardelyx Inc. having a total of 189 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are NEA Management Company, LLC with over 13.63 million shares worth more than $103.34 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, NEA Management Company, LLC held 13.22% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is State Street Corporation, with the holding of over 6.28 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $47.61 million and represent 6.09% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.70% shares in the company for having 4.85 million shares of worth $36.77 million while later fund manager owns 2.28 million shares of worth $15.08 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.21% of company’s outstanding stock.