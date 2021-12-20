Short Term Estimates And Forecasts For Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC)

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) has a beta value of -0.11 and has seen 0.6 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $72.76M, closed the recent trade at $3.11 per share which meant it gained $0.15 on the day or 5.07% during that session. The ENSC stock price is -671.38% off its 52-week high price of $23.99 and 59.81% above the 52-week low of $1.25. The 3-month trading volume is 5.76 million shares.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) trade information

Sporting 5.07% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/17/21 when the ENSC stock price touched $3.11 or saw a rise of 26.82%. Year-to-date, Ensysce Biosciences Inc. shares have moved -76.20%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -33.18%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) have changed 64.90%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 22.25% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $4.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -28.62% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -28.62% from the levels at last check today.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -77.30% over the past 6 months, compared to 7.10% for the industry.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.1 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

ENSC Dividends

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 68.05% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.06% with a share float percentage of 40.87%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ensysce Biosciences Inc. having a total of 20 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are HG Vora Capital Management, LLC with over 2.46 million shares worth more than $7.46 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, HG Vora Capital Management, LLC held 10.15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Stifel Financial Corporation, with the holding of over 0.32 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.98 million and represent 1.33% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.23% shares in the company for having 54930.0 shares of worth $0.12 million while later fund manager owns 34965.0 shares of worth $76923.0 as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.14% of company’s outstanding stock.