Shares Of Vivint Smart Home Inc. (NYSE: VVNT) Declined -22.65% In One Month

Vivint Smart Home Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) has a beta value of 0.48 and has seen 1.65 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.06B, closed the last trade at $9.70 per share which meant it gained $1.05 on the day or 12.14% during that session. The VVNT stock price is -158.76% off its 52-week high price of $25.10 and 19.59% above the 52-week low of $7.80. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.63 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 599.72K shares.

Vivint Smart Home Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) trade information

Sporting 12.14% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/17/21 when the VVNT stock price touched $9.70 or saw a rise of 1.72%. Year-to-date, Vivint Smart Home Inc. shares have moved -53.25%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.39%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vivint Smart Home Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) have changed -22.65%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.2 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.92.

Vivint Smart Home Inc. (VVNT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Vivint Smart Home Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -34.01% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 30.08%, compared to 25.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 31.00% and 48.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 13.20%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $360.69 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $368.95 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $316.03 million and $332.54 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 14.10% for the current quarter and 11.00% for the next.

VVNT Dividends

Vivint Smart Home Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 04 and August 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Vivint Smart Home Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.06% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.06% with a share float percentage of 93.53%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vivint Smart Home Inc. having a total of 149 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackstone Inc with over 117.37 million shares worth more than $1.55 billion. As of Jun 29, 2021, Blackstone Inc held 56.23% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Fortress Investment Group LLC, with the holding of over 25.16 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $332.12 million and represent 12.06% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.02% shares in the company for having 2.13 million shares of worth $20.09 million while later fund manager owns 1.18 million shares of worth $15.53 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.56% of company’s outstanding stock.