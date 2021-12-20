Shares Of Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: MAXN) Declined -22.76% In One Month

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) has seen 1.01 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $684.81M, closed the last trade at $15.61 per share which meant it gained $0.35 on the day or 2.29% during that session. The MAXN stock price is -271.36% off its 52-week high price of $57.97 and 10.25% above the 52-week low of $14.01. The 3-month trading volume is 584.51K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.80. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.23.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) trade information

Sporting 2.29% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/17/21 when the MAXN stock price touched $15.61 or saw a rise of 12.94%. Year-to-date, Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. shares have moved -44.98%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.41%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) have changed -22.76%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $18.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 16.75% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12.00 while the price target rests at a high of $23.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -47.34% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 23.13% from current levels.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -11.86% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -2.58%, compared to 0.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 55.10% and -900.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -0.80%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $229.43 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $266.03 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

MAXN Dividends

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report on April 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 49.71% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 39.99% with a share float percentage of 79.52%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. having a total of 160 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wellington Management Group, LLP with over 4.38 million shares worth more than $93.81 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Wellington Management Group, LLP held 12.83% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Invesco Ltd., with the holding of over 3.11 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $66.7 million and represent 9.12% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF. As of Aug 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.56% shares in the company for having 1.9 million shares of worth $32.4 million while later fund manager owns 0.74 million shares of worth $12.69 million as of Aug 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.18% of company’s outstanding stock.