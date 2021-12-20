Platinum (NYSE: PL) Shares Have Loss -44.82% Over The Past Month

Platinum (NYSE:PL) has seen 1.3 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $281.23M, closed the recent trade at $5.97 per share which meant it lost -$0.32 on the day or -5.03% during that session. The PL stock price is -103.52% off its 52-week high price of $12.15 and -0.5% below the 52-week low of $6.00. The 3-month trading volume is 2.10 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Platinum (PL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Platinum (NYSE:PL) trade information

Sporting -5.03% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/17/21 when the PL stock price touched $5.97 or saw a rise of 25.84%. Year-to-date, Platinum shares have moved -36.46%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -33.58%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Platinum (NYSE:PL) have changed -44.82%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $16.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 62.69% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $15.00 while the price target rests at a high of $17.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -184.76% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -151.26% from the levels at last check today.

Platinum (PL) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -36.18% over the past 6 months.

PL Dividends

Platinum is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.