Piedmont Lithium Inc. Shares Are Down 104.05% Since The Beginning Of The Year

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) has seen 1.43 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $841.78M, closed the last trade at $53.46 per share which meant it lost -$0.4 on the day or -0.74% during that session. The PLL stock price is -66.42% off its 52-week high price of $88.97 and 52.56% above the 52-week low of $25.36. The 3-month trading volume is 331.79K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) trade information

Sporting -0.74% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/17/21 when the PLL stock price touched $53.46 or saw a rise of 10.39%. Year-to-date, Piedmont Lithium Inc. shares have moved 101.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) have changed -10.72%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $90.01, which means that the shares’ value could jump 40.61% from current levels. The projected low price target is $81.00 while the price target rests at a high of $105.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -96.41% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -51.52% from current levels.

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Piedmont Lithium Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -21.25% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 48.65%, compared to 11.20% for the industry.

PLL Dividends

Piedmont Lithium Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.57% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 15.97% with a share float percentage of 16.56%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Piedmont Lithium Inc. having a total of 133 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 0.56 million shares worth more than $43.68 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Invesco Ltd. held 3.52% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Van Eck Associates Corporation, with the holding of over 0.24 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $18.79 million and represent 1.51% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Brighthouse Fds Tr II-Van Eck Global Natural Resources Porfolio. As of Aug 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.88% shares in the company for having 0.46 million shares of worth $26.88 million while later fund manager owns 0.12 million shares of worth $9.31 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.75% of company’s outstanding stock.