OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ: OCX) Surprises Wall Street With -1.82% Stock Price Loss

OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ:OCX) has a beta value of 1.73 and has seen 1.38 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $212.52M, closed the last trade at $2.16 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -1.82% during that session. The OCX stock price is -204.17% off its 52-week high price of $6.57 and 5.56% above the 52-week low of $2.04. The 3-month trading volume is 436.53K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.12.

OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ:OCX) trade information

Sporting -1.82% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/17/21 when the OCX stock price touched $2.16 or saw a rise of 10.0%. Year-to-date, OncoCyte Corporation shares have moved -9.62%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.57%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ:OCX) have changed -26.78%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.80, which means that the shares’ value could jump 72.31% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $11.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -409.26% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -131.48% from current levels.

OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that OncoCyte Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -61.50% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 19.57%, compared to 20.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -20.00% and -11.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 702.60%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.96 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.64 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $370k and $503k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 429.70% for the current quarter and 822.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -1.90% over the past 5 years.

OCX Dividends

OncoCyte Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between March 14 and March 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ:OCX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.33% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 63.54% with a share float percentage of 70.86%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with OncoCyte Corporation having a total of 129 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Broadwood Capital, Inc. with over 16.78 million shares worth more than $96.3 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Broadwood Capital, Inc. held 18.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Pura Vida Investments, LLC, with the holding of over 12.22 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $70.17 million and represent 13.35% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.56% shares in the company for having 2.34 million shares of worth $13.43 million while later fund manager owns 1.61 million shares of worth $6.62 million as of Aug 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.76% of company’s outstanding stock.