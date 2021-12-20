Metacrine Inc. (MTCR) Has Strong Growth Prospects Through 2021

Metacrine Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) has seen 17.52 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $45.10M, closed the recent trade at $1.06 per share which meant it lost -$0.3 on the day or -22.07% during that session. The MTCR stock price is -937.74% off its 52-week high price of $11.00 and -4.72% below the 52-week low of $1.11. The 3-month trading volume is 2.08 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Metacrine Inc. (MTCR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.61.

Metacrine Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) trade information

Sporting -22.07% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/17/21 when the MTCR stock price touched $1.06 or saw a rise of 38.73%. Year-to-date, Metacrine Inc. shares have moved -82.70%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.86%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Metacrine Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) have changed 19.30%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.13, which means that the shares’ value could jump 79.34% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $1.00 while the price target rests at a high of $15.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -1315.09% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 5.66% from the levels at last check today.

Metacrine Inc. (MTCR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Metacrine Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -67.92% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 36.52%, compared to 7.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 56.70% and 48.70% for the next quarter.

MTCR Dividends

Metacrine Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on March 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Metacrine Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 21.41% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 62.30% with a share float percentage of 79.27%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Metacrine Inc. having a total of 61 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are NEA Management Company, LLC with over 3.06 million shares worth more than $24.07 million. As of Dec 30, 2020, NEA Management Company, LLC held 11.69% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is venBio Partners LLC, with the holding of over 3.06 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $24.04 million and represent 11.67% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. As of Jan 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.96% shares in the company for having 0.51 million shares of worth $4.99 million while later fund manager owns 0.31 million shares of worth $2.66 million as of Feb 27, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.19% of company’s outstanding stock.