Livent Corporation (LTHM) Investors To Make Money Again

Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) has seen 1.34 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.90B, closed the recent trade at $22.16 per share which meant it lost -$1.43 on the day or -6.06% during that session. The LTHM stock price is -49.1% off its 52-week high price of $33.04 and 33.53% above the 52-week low of $14.73. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.74 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.88 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Livent Corporation (LTHM) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.70. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 10 out of 18 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.04.

Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) trade information

Sporting -6.06% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/17/21 when the LTHM stock price touched $22.16 or saw a rise of 16.22%. Year-to-date, Livent Corporation shares have moved 25.21%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.81%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) have changed -20.84%. Short interest in the company has seen 23.74 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.62.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $30.47, which means that the shares’ value could jump 27.27% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $22.00 while the price target rests at a high of $40.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -80.51% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 0.72% from the levels at last check today.

Livent Corporation (LTHM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Livent Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 33.50% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 400.00%, compared to 29.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 180.00% and 300.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 33.50%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $96.5 million for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $97.41 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $72.6 million and $82.2 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 32.90% for the current quarter and 18.50% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -137.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 1.00%.

LTHM Dividends

Livent Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between February 14 and February 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.73% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.51% with a share float percentage of 93.19%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Livent Corporation having a total of 417 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 24.76 million shares worth more than $428.92 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 16.88% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 15.82 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $274.0 million and represent 10.78% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of May 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 6.71% shares in the company for having 9.84 million shares of worth $191.97 million while later fund manager owns 4.15 million shares of worth $71.9 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.83% of company’s outstanding stock.