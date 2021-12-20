Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) Has A Bright Growth Prospects For 2021

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) has a beta value of 0.32 and has seen 0.91 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $225.20M, closed the recent trade at $2.89 per share which meant it gained $0.18 on the day or 6.83% during that session. The LPTX stock price is -44.29% off its 52-week high price of $4.17 and 53.98% above the 52-week low of $1.33. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.56 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.60 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.11.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) trade information

Sporting 6.83% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/17/21 when the LPTX stock price touched $2.89 or saw a fall of -1.05%. Year-to-date, Leap Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved 20.44%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.16%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) have changed 12.45%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.13 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.18.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.80, which means that the shares’ value could jump 39.79% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $6.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -107.61% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -38.41% from the levels at last check today.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Leap Therapeutics Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 59.41% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 22.22%, compared to 7.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -22.20% and -44.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 88.00%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.79 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $290k for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $375k and $375k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 377.30% for the current quarter and -22.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 13.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 57.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -2.49%.

LPTX Dividends

Leap Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 11 and August 16 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.61% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 50.48% with a share float percentage of 57.77%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Leap Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 52 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Perceptive Advisors Llc with over 8.48 million shares worth more than $16.11 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Perceptive Advisors Llc held 14.21% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd., with the holding of over 3.58 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.79 million and represent 5.99% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.36% shares in the company for having 1.41 million shares of worth $2.68 million while later fund manager owns 0.6 million shares of worth $1.14 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.00% of company’s outstanding stock.