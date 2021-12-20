Investor Confidence Shakens After Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: ROIV) Share Prices Gain $1.69

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) has seen 9.28 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.67B, closed the last trade at $10.95 per share which meant it gained $1.69 on the day or 18.25% during that session. The ROIV stock price is -0.37% off its 52-week high price of $10.99 and 47.03% above the 52-week low of $5.80. The 3-month trading volume is 628.70K shares.

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) trade information

Sporting 18.25% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/17/21 when the ROIV stock price touched $10.95 or saw a rise of 4.7%. Year-to-date, Roivant Sciences Ltd. shares have moved 7.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 22.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) have changed 34.52%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 13.58% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $15.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -36.99% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 8.68% from current levels.

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 10.72% over the past 6 months, compared to 7.30% for the industry.

ROIV Dividends

Roivant Sciences Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 22.75% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.87% with a share float percentage of 6.30%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Roivant Sciences Ltd. having a total of 95 institutions that hold shares in the company.