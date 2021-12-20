Investor Confidence Is Shaken After 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FDMT) Share Prices Gained By $0.17

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) has seen 3.75 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $640.44M, closed the last trade at $19.73 per share which meant it gained $0.17 on the day or 0.87% during that session. The FDMT stock price is -179.32% off its 52-week high price of $55.11 and 1.88% above the 52-week low of $19.36. The 3-month trading volume is 279.18K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (FDMT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.8.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) trade information

Sporting 0.87% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/17/21 when the FDMT stock price touched $19.73 or saw a rise of 14.63%. Year-to-date, 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -52.40%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.03%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) have changed -18.30%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $50.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 60.8% from current levels. The projected low price target is $36.00 while the price target rests at a high of $70.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -254.79% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -82.46% from current levels.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (FDMT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -23.02% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 71.09%, compared to 16.90% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 24.40%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $170k for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $170k for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 77.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 34.30%.

FDMT Dividends

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 23.77% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 60.35% with a share float percentage of 79.18%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 75 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Viking Global Investors, L.P. with over 3.94 million shares worth more than $163.23 million. As of Dec 30, 2020, Viking Global Investors, L.P. held 14.75% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 1.59 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $66.09 million and represent 5.97% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund. As of Jan 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.77% shares in the company for having 0.47 million shares of worth $20.02 million while later fund manager owns 0.27 million shares of worth $11.18 million as of Feb 27, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.00% of company’s outstanding stock.