Immunovant Inc. Is A Buy Small Cap Stock: Analysts

Immunovant Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) has seen 5.22 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $902.72M, closed the last trade at $7.86 per share which meant it gained $0.21 on the day or 2.75% during that session. The IMVT stock price is -582.06% off its 52-week high price of $53.61 and 15.01% above the 52-week low of $6.68. The 3-month trading volume is 539.90K shares.

Immunovant Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) trade information

Sporting 2.75% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/17/21 when the IMVT stock price touched $7.86 or saw a rise of 4.61%. Year-to-date, Immunovant Inc. shares have moved -82.98%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Immunovant Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) have changed -0.63%.

Immunovant Inc. (IMVT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Immunovant Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -30.13% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -11.48%, compared to 7.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -12.00% and 9.40% for the next quarter.

IMVT Dividends

Immunovant Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on February 16 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Immunovant Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 65.13% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 33.64% with a share float percentage of 96.48%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Immunovant Inc. having a total of 179 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are State Street Corporation with over 4.39 million shares worth more than $46.41 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, State Street Corporation held 3.82% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 4.0 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $42.29 million and represent 3.48% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund. As of Aug 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.38% shares in the company for having 3.89 million shares of worth $33.69 million while later fund manager owns 3.37 million shares of worth $35.63 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.93% of company’s outstanding stock.