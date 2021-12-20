Ikena Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: IKNA) Disappointed Wall Street By Losing -5.61%

Ikena Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) has seen 2.02 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $528.68M, closed the last trade at $13.30 per share which meant it lost -$0.79 on the day or -5.61% during that session. The IKNA stock price is -182.78% off its 52-week high price of $37.61 and 27.59% above the 52-week low of $9.63. The 3-month trading volume is 116.43K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ikena Oncology Inc. (IKNA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.42.

Ikena Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) trade information

Sporting -5.61% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/17/21 when the IKNA stock price touched $13.30 or saw a rise of 20.07%. Year-to-date, Ikena Oncology Inc. shares have moved -58.44%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.67%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ikena Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) have changed -19.88%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $27.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 50.74% from current levels. The projected low price target is $27.00 while the price target rests at a high of $27.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -103.01% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -103.01% from current levels.

Ikena Oncology Inc. (IKNA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -5.67% over the past 6 months, compared to 7.30% for the industry.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.05 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.52 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

IKNA Dividends

Ikena Oncology Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Ikena Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.08% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 57.12% with a share float percentage of 57.17%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ikena Oncology Inc. having a total of 62 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Orbimed Advisors LLC. with over 9.15 million shares worth more than $128.46 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Orbimed Advisors LLC. held 25.51% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 4.43 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $62.22 million and represent 12.36% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund and Fidelity Series Small Cap Opportunities Fund. As of Jul 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.45% shares in the company for having 0.52 million shares of worth $5.15 million while later fund manager owns 0.44 million shares of worth $4.41 million as of Jul 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.24% of company’s outstanding stock.