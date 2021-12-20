I-Mab (IMAB) Is A Great Bargain Stock To Take A Look At

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) has seen 1.04 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.82B, closed the last trade at $47.72 per share which meant it lost -$1.28 on the day or -2.61% during that session. The IMAB stock price is -78.96% off its 52-week high price of $85.40 and 18.23% above the 52-week low of $39.02. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.68 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 530.40K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that I-Mab (IMAB) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 12 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) trade information

Sporting -2.61% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/17/21 when the IMAB stock price touched $47.72 or saw a rise of 11.4%. Year-to-date, I-Mab shares have moved 1.21%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.67%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) have changed -29.39%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.78 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.89.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $96.43, which means that the shares’ value could jump 50.51% from current levels. The projected low price target is $85.00 while the price target rests at a high of $103.60. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -117.1% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -78.12% from current levels.

I-Mab (IMAB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that I-Mab shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -38.22% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -223.77%, compared to 7.30% for the industry.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 126.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 26.00%.

IMAB Dividends

I-Mab is expected to release its next earnings report on March 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.84% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 38.62% with a share float percentage of 38.95%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with I-Mab having a total of 150 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. with over 6.62 million shares worth more than $320.69 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. held 8.60% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Cederberg Capital Ltd, with the holding of over 2.13 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $103.18 million and represent 2.77% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Artisan International Small-Mid Fund and Price (T.Rowe) New Asia Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.78% shares in the company for having 0.6 million shares of worth $29.0 million while later fund manager owns 0.54 million shares of worth $33.24 million as of Apr 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.71% of company’s outstanding stock.