How Will Brickell Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: BBI) Perform In Months To Come?

Brickell Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) has a beta value of -0.03 and has seen 1.24 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $32.31M, closed the recent trade at $0.25 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 7.84% during that session. The BBI stock price is -580.0% off its 52-week high price of $1.70 and 8.0% above the 52-week low of $0.23. The 3-month trading volume is 2.58 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Brickell Biotech Inc. (BBI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.12.

Brickell Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) trade information

Sporting 7.84% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/17/21 when the BBI stock price touched $0.25 or saw a rise of 16.67%. Year-to-date, Brickell Biotech Inc. shares have moved -70.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -26.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Brickell Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) have changed -33.15%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 95.0% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $6.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -2300.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1500.0% from the levels at last check today.

Brickell Biotech Inc. (BBI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Brickell Biotech Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -72.79% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 37.65%, compared to 16.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 20.00% and 40.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -72.60%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $150k for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $150k for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $142k and $27k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 5.60% for the current quarter and 455.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 34.40% over the past 5 years.

BBI Dividends

Brickell Biotech Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Brickell Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.72% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 17.84% with a share float percentage of 18.15%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Brickell Biotech Inc. having a total of 42 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 2.6 million shares worth more than $2.47 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 2.93% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 1.52 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.45 million and represent 1.71% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.09% shares in the company for having 1.85 million shares of worth $1.76 million while later fund manager owns 0.72 million shares of worth $0.68 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.81% of company’s outstanding stock.