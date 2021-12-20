How Is Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OTLK) Expected To Fare In The Coming Months?

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) has a beta value of 0.90 and has seen 1.09 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $325.00M, closed the last trade at $1.45 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 2.84% during that session. The OTLK stock price is -193.79% off its 52-week high price of $4.26 and 35.86% above the 52-week low of $0.93. The 3-month trading volume is 1.35 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.07.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) trade information

Sporting 2.84% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/17/21 when the OTLK stock price touched $1.45 or saw a rise of 4.61%. Year-to-date, Outlook Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved 11.54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) have changed -23.68%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 79.29% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.00 while the price target rests at a high of $8.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -451.72% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -313.79% from current levels.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Outlook Therapeutics Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -40.82% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 40.43%, compared to 7.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 46.20% and 41.70% for the next quarter.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $300k for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 43.50% over the past 5 years.

OTLK Dividends

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between December 21 and December 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 46.31% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.93% with a share float percentage of 20.36%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Outlook Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 92 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 5.84 million shares worth more than $12.67 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 3.33% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 4.74 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10.29 million and represent 2.70% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.49% shares in the company for having 2.61 million shares of worth $6.5 million while later fund manager owns 2.01 million shares of worth $4.37 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.15% of company’s outstanding stock.