Here Is A Bargain Stock You Should Look At : Blend Labs Inc. (BLND)

Blend Labs Inc. (NYSE:BLND) has seen 0.52 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.68B, closed the recent trade at $7.57 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -0.66% during that session. The BLND stock price is -177.94% off its 52-week high price of $21.04 and 11.1% above the 52-week low of $6.73. The 3-month trading volume is 913.56K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Blend Labs Inc. (BLND) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.19.

Blend Labs Inc. (NYSE:BLND) trade information

Sporting -0.66% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/17/21 when the BLND stock price touched $7.57 or saw a rise of 6.08%. Year-to-date, Blend Labs Inc. shares have moved -63.54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.19%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Blend Labs Inc. (NYSE:BLND) have changed -38.50%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $19.57, which means that the shares’ value could jump 61.32% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $13.00 while the price target rests at a high of $28.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -269.88% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -71.73% from the levels at last check today.

Blend Labs Inc. (BLND) estimates and forecasts

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $83.05 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $77.71 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

BLND Dividends

Blend Labs Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Blend Labs Inc. (NYSE:BLND)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.33% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 64.54% with a share float percentage of 65.42%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Blend Labs Inc. having a total of 72 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Tiger Global Management, LLC with over 18.48 million shares worth more than $249.05 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Tiger Global Management, LLC held 8.51% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Formation8 GP, LLC, with the holding of over 16.22 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $218.65 million and represent 7.47% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and BlackRock Global Allocation Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.69% shares in the company for having 1.49 million shares of worth $20.11 million while later fund manager owns 0.99 million shares of worth $17.86 million as of Jul 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.46% of company’s outstanding stock.