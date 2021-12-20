GreenBox POS (GBOX) Has Strong Growth Prospects Through 2021

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) has a beta value of 4.93 and has seen 1.12 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $230.52M, closed the last trade at $4.95 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -1.20% during that session. The GBOX stock price is -319.8% off its 52-week high price of $20.78 and 16.57% above the 52-week low of $4.13. The 3-month trading volume is 338.29K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that GreenBox POS (GBOX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.12.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) trade information

Sporting -1.20% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/17/21 when the GBOX stock price touched $4.95 or saw a rise of 6.07%. Year-to-date, GreenBox POS shares have moved -24.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.99%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) have changed -14.66%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.88, which means that the shares’ value could jump 61.57% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10.50 while the price target rests at a high of $15.25. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -208.08% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -112.12% from current levels.

GreenBox POS (GBOX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -60.62% over the past 6 months.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $9.46 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $10.63 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -62.40% over the past 5 years.

GBOX Dividends

GreenBox POS is expected to release its next earnings report on March 31 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 53.36% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.10% with a share float percentage of 25.94%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with GreenBox POS having a total of 83 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 0.98 million shares worth more than $8.15 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 2.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 0.61 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.09 million and represent 1.42% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Global X Fds-Global X FinTech Thematic ETF. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.93% shares in the company for having 0.4 million shares of worth $3.34 million while later fund manager owns 0.32 million shares of worth $2.6 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.74% of company’s outstanding stock.