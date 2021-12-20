Focus Universal Inc. (FCUV): What Makes The Stock Attractive?

Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ:FCUV) has seen 1.05 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $496.27M, closed the last trade at $11.99 per share which meant it lost -$1.05 on the day or -8.05% during that session. The FCUV stock price is -110.59% off its 52-week high price of $25.25 and 74.56% above the 52-week low of $3.05. The 3-month trading volume is 356.73K shares.

Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ:FCUV) trade information

Sporting -8.05% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/17/21 when the FCUV stock price touched $11.99 or saw a rise of 22.6%. Year-to-date, Focus Universal Inc. shares have moved 242.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -20.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ:FCUV) have changed 34.57%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.50, which means that the shares’ value could drop -166.44% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.50 while the price target rests at a high of $4.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is 62.47% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 62.47% from current levels.

Focus Universal Inc. (FCUV) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 178.84% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -30.40% over the past 5 years.

FCUV Dividends

Focus Universal Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ:FCUV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 59.41% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.05% with a share float percentage of 0.12%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Focus Universal Inc. having a total of 1 institutions that hold shares in the company.