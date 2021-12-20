Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) Has Fallen -6.75%, Becoming A Losing Stock For Investors

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO) has a beta value of 1.30 and has seen 6.58 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.43B, closed the last trade at $13.53 per share which meant it lost -$0.98 on the day or -6.75% during that session. The XPRO stock price is -141.24% off its 52-week high price of $32.64 and 10.64% above the 52-week low of $12.09. The 3-month trading volume is 430.91K shares.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO) trade information

Sporting -6.75% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/17/21 when the XPRO stock price touched $13.53 or saw a rise of 14.8%. Year-to-date, Expro Group Holdings N.V. shares have moved -17.70%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.07%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO) have changed -23.43%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $20.83, which means that the shares’ value could jump 35.05% from current levels. The projected low price target is $17.00 while the price target rests at a high of $28.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -106.95% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -25.65% from current levels.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Expro Group Holdings N.V. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -34.45% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 72.22%, compared to 13.70% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -27.70% over the past 5 years.

XPRO Dividends

Expro Group Holdings N.V. is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.33% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.87% with a share float percentage of 4.99%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Expro Group Holdings N.V. having a total of 163 institutions that hold shares in the company.